The Truce of Yam-Zapolsky, in This Week’s Open Thread

One of the treaties that ended the Livonian War was signed by belligerents from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and the Tsardom of Russia on this day in 1582. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the particulars of the Truce of Yam-Zapolsky, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!