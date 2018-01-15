The Truce of Yam-Zapolsky, in This Week’s Open Thread

 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Open Thread

The Truce of Yam-Zapolsky

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Jan 15.

Jan 15, 2018, 12:01 AM

One of the treaties that ended the Livonian War was signed by belligerents from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and the Tsardom of Russia on this day in 1582. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the particulars of the Truce of Yam-Zapolsky, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

