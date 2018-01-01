The New You, in This Week’s Open Thread

It seems unproductive, doesn’t it, to note anything other than that today is New Year’s Day, the first day of 2018. So what if it’s also the 279th anniversary of the discovery of Bouvet Island, the 246th anniversary of the world’s first traveler’s check, and the 72nd anniversary of the Canadian Citizenship Act of 1946. Let’s look forward!

You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the many ways you will improve yourself in 2018, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

