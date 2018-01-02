What Was Sheriff Clarke’s Meltdown on Twitter About Over the Weekend?

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on Feb. 23 in National Harbor, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Milwaukee County sheriff and vocal Trump defender David Clarke found himself temporarily blocked on Twitter after tweeting threatening and aggressive statements about the “lying lib media.”

In one, he tweeted:

“BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown”

Here's one of the silly @SheriffClarke tweets that no longer appears on his feed. pic.twitter.com/gJMYzqE0HI — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) January 2, 2018

The tweet was one of several Clarke sent out in response to stories that emerged Friday about a search warrant request for Clarke’s emails. The request, which was part of a past investigation into his staff’s harassment of an airline passenger who “shook his head at [Clarke] for a prolonged period of time,” was only made public last week, according to USA Today. As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in its article about the search warrant, the prosecution had dropped the case.

Some Twitter users appeared to infer that the search warrant meant the investigation was ongoing, or new, but it seems most news outlets, including the Journal Sentinel, were clear that it wasn’t.

SCOOP: FBI investigating former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a Donald Trump surrogate, according to search warrant affidavit I just stumbled upon. Heads up @journalsentinel @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/13nZkpA6TW — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

“Lying Lib media took a story from LAST MAY & reports this today as new,” Clarke tweeted Friday night.

Lib media did a drive-by hit job on me today with a FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It’s a LIE. Last MAY the US Atty’s office found NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing for doing police work. Lying Lib media took a story from LAST MAY & reports this today as new. pic.twitter.com/ijyWp1IEW5 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

One or more people then reported Clarke to Twitter for his threatening messages about “punching” the media, which violates Twitter’s terms of service related to calls for violence. According to CNN, Clarke was placed in read-only mode until he deleted three of his tweets.

Three tweets have been deleted from @SheriffClarke's timeline (screenshots below), including one about making the news media "taste their own blood" and two that referenced complaints made to Twitter about the "blood" tweet. pic.twitter.com/2mvM9UqJz3 — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) January 2, 2018

Nothing like getting under the skin of lefties like I did today. I fight to win. You come at me libs you better bring a hard hat, some aspirin and your veggie wrap because it’s going to be a long day and I’m going to smack you around until you crawl back to your mom’s basement. pic.twitter.com/CgmrRiBp8Y — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

I should take time out of opening a can of tweet rear-end whoopin’ on the LYING LIB MEDIA and their liberal goons and thank them for that FAKE NEWS story they perpetrated on me. It RE-ENERGIZED me! As if I needed that.😜

My hat drives them bat-crap crazy! pic.twitter.com/agbjFWD9lz — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

Clarke, who resigned as sheriff in August, joined the Trump super PAC America First Action in September. Clarke’s Twitter feed is strewn with aggressive statements about immigrants, black crime, and Black Lives Matter. He gained notoriety as an inflammatory figure who said he believed Black Lives Matter would team up with ISIS and called for crackdowns on anti-Trump protesters and suspending habeas corpus for the thousands of Americans he believed to be terrorist sympathizers. In 2016, a prisoner in the Milwaukee County Jail he managed died of dehydration after going a week without water.