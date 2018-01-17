Senate Democratic leaders. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Montana Sen. Jon Tester, up for reelection later this year, voted for both of the short-term government funding bills that came to the floor in December. He and 17 other Democrats and independents voted with 48 Republicans shortly before Christmas to keep the government open. Holding out for an immigration deal, or some other priority, wasn’t worth the risk of getting blamed for a shutdown.

But Tester sounded different about the next stop-gap bill, due later this week.

“It’s another patch,” he told reporters outside of Senate Democrats’ weekly lunch on Wednesday. “What changes in February that we [don’t have] today?

“I think it’s a bad proposal,” he continued, “and it has nothing to do with DACA.” Asked if he would vote no on the continuing resolution drafted by House Republicans, he said, “What do you think?” It sounded like a no. “It does, doesn’t it?” he smiled, and then disappeared into an elevator.

The Senate Democrats who’ve acquiesced to previous short-term government spending bills without securing a DACA fix, among other things, have faced extreme scrutiny from the Democratic base. Much of that consternation has focused on Democrats’ leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, for allowing his members to vote that way. The conventional understanding on the Hill heading into this week’s showdown was that if the House could pass another short-term bill, these same Senate Democrats, many of whom are up for reelection in competitive races, will bless it as they have the prior ones. The message Wednesday—and we shall see soon enough if it’s all talk—is that their support can’t be taken for granted.

Schumer is asked every week at his press conference if Senate Democrats will block the next funding bill if it doesn’t contain a DACA deal. Usually Schumer deflects, saying he’s confidence their priorities will make it in. This time, he signaled that the anger with House Republicans’ proposal within the Democratic caucus stretches across the spectrum, and laid the groundwork for blaming Republicans if there is a shutdown.

“We just had a caucus,” Schumer said. “We don’t know if the House will send us this bill, but the revulsion towards that bill was broad and strong.” He added that though Democrats want to do everything they can to avoid a shutdown, “we Democrats believe that if there is one, it will fall on the Republicans’ backs, plain and simple.”

Tester’s remarks show one way that red-state Democrats who’ve been concerned about how “a shutdown over DACA” might play in more conservatives states could spin this: That it’s about far more than DACA, and rejecting stop-gaps is the only way to force a resolution on military spending and other matters that have dragged on endlessly. Of course, it’s all connected—getting a DACA deal is the key to unlocking a broader spending deal—but this is a more complicated knot than the total spotlight on immigration has made it out to be. For months, leaders have been pushing these short-term bills and promising that there would be a resolution on the budget gridlock before the next deadline. Fewer and fewer members are buying it now. It’s not an unreasonable thing to force the issue, and to at last untie this knot, by withholding their votes. Senate Democrats finally may be turning the corner. And they may end up with some partners on the Republican side, too.

