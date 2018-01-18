 Skip to the content

Sebastian Gorka, Immigrant Crime Obsessive, Is Wanted for Committing a Crime in Another Country

Sebastian Gorka stands facing a camera on the White House lawn.
Sebastian Gorka being interviewed by Fox News on the White House lawn on June 22.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Folks, sometimes these things write themselves, don’t they? It turns out that Fox News talking head and ex–White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, a far-right nationalist who believes in “extreme vetting” of immigrants and who strongly supported the administration’s ban on ostensibly threatening travelers from several majority-Muslim countries, is himself wanted for allegedly committing a gun-related crime in Hungary. (Gorka was born in London to Hungarian parents; he lived in Hungary for more than a decade before moving to the U.S. and is now an American citizen.) From BuzzFeed:

Gorka … apparently is in trouble with the law over a charge of “firearm or ammunition abuse.” The warrant, first reported in Hungarian online outlet 444, was issued on Sept. 17, 2016, prior to Trump’s election. That means that during the entire seven months Gorka spent in the White House, including when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Washington last March, an arrest warrant was pending overseas.

When Gorka was pushed out of the administration in August by Trump chief of staff John Kelly, the Secret Service was, reportedly, specifically warned to keep him off of White House grounds if he tried to return. Maybe they knew about his dangerous immigrant history!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

