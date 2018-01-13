Porn Actress Says Stormy Daniels and Trump Asked Her to Join Them in Hotel Room

President Donald Trump, and wife Melania step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 12, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Adult film star Alana Evans appeared to confirm an earlier report that Donald Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to the commander in chief’s youngest son, Barron, in March 2006. Evans told the Daily Beast that she received several phone calls from Daniels, who was a friend, while she was in a room with Trump.

“Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you,’” Evans said.

Evans did not take her friend up on the offer but then talked to Daniels the next day. “She tells me, ‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’ Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it,” Evans said.

The Daily Beast published its story shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump helped arrange a $130,000 payment to Daniels that was essentially hush money so she would not talk about “an alleged sexual encounter” with Trump. The Daily Beast reports that it had been in “protracted talks” with Daniels about an interview after it got confirmation from three sources that she had been involved with Trump. “She ultimately backed out on Nov. 3, just five days before the 2016 election.”

The Trump lawyer who allegedly arranged the payment, Michael Cohen, denied there was ever a sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels but didn’t address the alleged payment. “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels,” Cohen said in a statement. The lawyer also handed over a letter to the media, which appeared to be signed by Daniels, denying that she ever had sexual relations with Trump. “Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” she wrote.