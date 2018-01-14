 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Plane Skids Off Runway at Turkish Airport, Dangles Off Cliff Near the Sea

Jan 14, 2018, 12:23 PM
A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon's airport on the Black Sea coast on January 14, 2018. A passenger plane late on January 13 skidded off the runway just metres away from the sea as it landed at Trabzon's airport in northern Turkey. The Pegasus Airlines flight, with 168 people on board, had taken off from Ankara on its way to the northern province of Trabzon. No casualties were reported.
A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon’s airport on the Black Sea coast on January 14, 2018.
A Pegasus Airlines airplane made a heart-stopping skid off a runway in an airport in northern Turkey and came to a stop on a muddy cliff, with its nose merely feet away from the sea. The difficult-to-believe images that were making the rounds on social media Sunday showed how the passenger plane with 168 on board stopped right before plunging into the Black Sea.

Officially the Boeing 737-800 had a “runway excursion incident” while landing at the Trabzon Airport, Pegasus Airlines said in a statement Sunday. “All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board.”

A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon’s airport on the Black Sea coast on January 14, 2018.
For those on board though it sounds like it was a harrowing experience as several talked of the “panic” that gripped the passengers when they realized something was wrong. “We tilted to the side. The front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic, people shouting, screaming,” passenger Fatma Gördü told state-run Anadolu news agency. She said there was widespread fear among passengers that a fire could start at any moment. “There was the smell of fuel everywhere. We thought a fire would erupt; we were afraid of that. There were pregnant women and children,” she said. “People were saying things when they panicked, but no one understood anything. We were told to leave from the back door, but everyone was busy trying to get past each other.”

Another passenger, Yüksel Gördü, characterized it as ”a miracle” that everyone survived. “The plane could have caught fire or fell into the sea.
I thank God it didn’t. I feel like going crazy whenever I think about those moments,” he said.

