U.S. Officials Warned Jared Kushner His Friendship with Wendi Deng Murdoch Could be a National Security Risk

Wendi Deng Murdoch at a gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Counterintelligence officials warned Jared Kushner last year about his friendship with Chinese American businesswoman Wendi Deng Murdoch, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. According to the Journal, Murdoch’s prominence in the U.S. and connections to China led officials to warn Kushner she could leverage her friendship to benefit the Chinese government.

Kushner and Murdoch have not been accused of any wrongdoing, but the officials did cite a specific project in the their concerns: a planned $100 million Chinese garden in the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. According to the Journal, a counterintelligence assessment found Murdoch, who was formerly married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch, advocated for the project, which would be funded by the Chinese government.

The problem with the garden, according to the Journal, is the plan for a 70-foot-tall white tower, which the officials said could be used as a surveillance tool. The garden’s plans, which were drawn up more than a decade ago as a symbol of goodwill between China and the U.S., were reportedly halted because of officials’ national security concerns.

People familiar with the briefing told the Journal the type of briefing was not uncommon, and that senior members of an administration are often warned about their foreign connections.

Murdoch, who is a U.S. citizen, was flagged before for potential security risks when rumors of her romantic involvement with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair caused the UK government to reach out to the U.S. The Federal Bureau of Investigation told the UK officials “there was reason to be watchful,” according to the Journal.

Murdoch has been friends with the Kushners for years.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus