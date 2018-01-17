North and South Korea to March Together and Field Joint Team at Winter Olympics

In this handout image from the South Korean Unification Ministry, leaders from the North Korean and South Korean delegations shake hands after meeting on Wednesday in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Unification Ministry via Getty Images

North and South Korea have agreed to march under a unified flag during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony next month, South Korea announced Wednesday. The two countries will also field a joint women’s ice hockey team.

The agreement is a diplomatic breakthrough that marks the first time the two nations have competed with a joint Olympic team and the first time they have competed athletically with a unified team at all since 1991, according to the New York Times.

The announcement followed talks at the demilitarized zone between the two nations on the topics of the Olympics, the U.S., and nuclear arms, according to the Times. In recent weeks, the Olympics in South Korea have provided an avenue for easing tensions between the two countries. The North had raised hopes of warming relations when it previously said it would send a delegation to the Olympics. It will be the first time the country has competed in the Winter Olympics in eight years, according to South Korean media.

According to CNN, skiers from both countries will train together in North Korea, performers from the South will join those in the North for a cultural event, and the teams will march under a Korean Unification Flag that depicts the Korean Peninsula in blue on a white backdrop. According to the Times, their supporters will root together for both countries at the Games.

The only athletes from the North guaranteed to compete are a pair of figure skaters. North Korea missed a deadline to join the games, but the Olympic committee has said it will still consider entries from the North, according to the Times.

It will not be the first time the nations have appeared together in sports ceremonies. The two have marched together several times, including at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 2004 Athens Olympics, and in the 2007 Asian Winter Games.

