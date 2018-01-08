Some New Jersey Prisons Have Banned a Seminal Book About the Mass Incarceration of Black Men

The New Jim Crow

Some prisons in New Jersey have, as official policy, banned the book The New Jim Crow, which deals with the systemic discrimination leading to mass incarceration of black men, according to records obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a letter sent Monday to the New Jersey Department of Corrections calling on the ban to be lifted, New Jersey ACLU attorney Tess Borden wrote that the it could not be justified as a practical matter of prison safety and that it violated the prisoners’ First Amendment rights.

New Jersey has had the worst racial disparity in prisons of any state in recent years, although that disparity is expected to shrink as it leads the country in reducing prison population overall. “For the state burdened with this systemic injustice to prohibit prisoners from reading a book about race and mass incarceration is ironic, misguided, and harmful,” Borden said in a statement on the ACLU website.

In The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, legal scholar Michelle Alexander argues that a discriminatory criminal justice system traps millions of black men in a cycle of poverty and disenfranchisement by imprisoning them for minor crimes and later denying them rights and opportunities. This system of mass incarceration, she argues, legitimizes discrimination as the new form of Jim Crow laws. The book became a best-seller after its publication in 2010 and won several awards, including ones given by the NAACP and the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

According to the Guardian, The New Jim Crow was one of several banned books, including the autobiography of the rapper Prodigy, a book about the hunt for the drug lord El Chapo, and several true crime books. The Guardian also reported that New Jersey prisons blocked magazines related to hip-hop.

Prisons in the state are allowed to ban books that could be dangerous in the hands of inmates. These could include those covering topics such as lock-picking and bomb-making, for example.

The ACLU letter pointed out that the ban on The New Jim Crow stood out as a particularly egregious choice considering it is actually promoted as prison reading material in Texas, a state with 10,000 banned books. (The ACLU did point out this list was also problematic. According to the New York Times, Texas banned Memoirs of a Geisha, The Color Purple, and a MapQuest Road Atlas, but not Mein Kampf or books by the white nationalist David Duke. The Guardian also reported that several books grappling with forms of racism were also banned for “racial content.”)

The letter ended by calling for a response from the Department of Corrections: “In its worst light, it looks like an attempt to keep impacted people uninformed about the history of the very injustice that defines their daily lives.”