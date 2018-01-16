Navy Files Negligent Homicide Charges Against Two Commanding Officers for Deadly Collisions at Sea

A Malaysian officer takes part in the rescue operation for the missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain off the coast of Malaysia on Aug. 24, 2017. MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

The Navy filed negligent homicide charges Tuesday against two former commanding officers of Navy destroyers involved in deadly collisions in the Pacific Ocean last year. Five officers in total are facing charges for the two unrelated incidents, which killed 17 American sailors and led to the dismissal of handful of senior officers, including the commander of the Seventh Fleet. A Navy investigation last year found the collisions were the result of human error by sailors aboard each ship and could have been avoided.

In June 2017, the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, with Cmdr. Bryce Benson in command, rammed into a Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Japan killing seven American sailors. In August, Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez was commanding the USS John S. McCain when it struck a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near Singapore, killing ten sailors and wounding 5 others. “In both cases, the 300-crew destroyers collided with ships more than three times their size in gross tonnage,” NPR notes.

From the Associated Press:

The Navy said it is filing at least three charges against four officers of the Fitzgerald, including the commanding officer, who was Cmdr. Bryce Benson at the time. Benson suffered a head injury in the collision and was airlifted to the U.S. Naval Hospital at Yokosuka, Japan. A Navy investigation found that Benson left the ship’s bridge before the collision. Also facing charges are two lieutenants and one lieutenant junior grade, whose names were not disclosed. The Navy said all four face criminal charges, including negligent homicide, dereliction of duty and endangering a ship. Fewer officers from the McCain are being charged. The Navy said the ship’s commander at the time, Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez, is being charged with negligent homicide, dereliction of duty and endangering a ship. A chief petty officer, whose name was not disclosed, faces a charge of dereliction of duty.

“In a report released last November, the Navy concluded that the two crashes, as well as a third collision in May and a ship grounding, were all avoidable, and resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders who didn’t quickly recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies,” the AP reports. “A second report called for about 60 recommended changes to address the problems. They ranged from improved training on seamanship, navigation and the use of ship equipment to more basic changes to improve sleep and stress management for sailors.”

