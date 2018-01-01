N.J. Teen Allegedly Kills Parents, Sister, Family Friend Right Before New Year

A police car is seen outside the home where four people were killed shortly before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Screenshot/CBS New York

A family’s home in Long Branch, New Jersey became the scene of carnage shortly before midnight on New Year’s eve when a 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed four people, including his parents, sister, and a family friend.

Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting at 11:43 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. When officers arrived at the scene one minute later, they discovered four dead victims: “the suspect’s father, Steven Kologi, 44; mother Linda Kologi, 42; sister Brittany Kologi, 18; and family acquaintance, Mary Schultz, 70, of Oakhurst Parkway in Ocean Township,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

It seems the 16-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims and he reportedly didn’t resist when he was taken into custody. “Thankfully it was uneventful,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a press conference Monday morning. “It didn’t require any force.” The teen’s brother and grandfather were also at the house when the shooting took place but managed to get out unharmed. They “thankfully left the home and came out OK,” Gramiccioni said.

Neighbors were understandably shocked when they heard of the news. One neighbor who went to school with Brittany Kologi said the 16-year-old required special assistance and didn’t go to the same public school as his siblings, reports NJ.com. “But he was fully functional and comprehended what we were saying,” Jalen Walls, 18, said. Brittany Kologi had recently finished her first semester as a freshman at Stockton University, according to social media.

“The Kologis were very caring, loving people and always looking to do fun things with their kids,” Walter Montelione, Linda Kologi’s cousin, told CBS New York. “He was a good kid. He was, a little you know, slow with learning disabilities but he knows right from wrong.”

The 16-year-old is expected to be charged as an adult with four counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Gramiccioni said.