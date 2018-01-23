Michigan Man Arrested for Calling in Death Threats to CNN Over “Fake News”

People walk past the CNN Center on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A Michigan man was arrested after making threatening phone calls to CNN earlier this month, telling an operator at the Atlanta-based news network “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down,” according to an FBI affidavit. The man on the other end of the line, Brandon Griesemer from a Detroit suburb, made a total of 22 calls to CNN on Jan. 9th and Jan. 10th, including four that contained threats.

The calls are particularly disturbing given the incendiary rhetoric of President Trump leveled at the network, which has manifested itself in violent, or at least intentionally intimidating behavior from Trump supporters online and at rallies. Griesemer’s threatening calls came after he called the Islamic Center of Ann Arbor in September and made derogatory comments about Muslims. On Jan. 9th, from the same number, Griesemer called CNN.

According to the affidavit, the caller told the CNN operator, “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. F*** you, f****n’ n*****s.” About three minutes later, the affidavit said the CNN number received another call from the same number, and the operator heard a male voice making disparaging comments about CNN and telling the operator that employees should kill themselves. “I am on my way right now to gun the f****n’ CNN cast down. F*** you,” the caller said, according to the affidavit. Then, 30 minutes later, the same number called CNN again, and the same male voice started whispering derogatory comments about the network, saying, “I’m coming for you CNN. I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns that you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours,” before hanging up… “You are going down. I have a gun and I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f***ing gun every single last one of you,” the caller said, according to the affidavit. “I have a team of people. It’s going to be great, man…You gotta get prepared for this one, buddy.”

Investigators were able to trace the calls and arrest Griesemer.