* Maybe some things are better left in darkness
The Angle

The Angle: More Like a Loose Group Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on #MeToo, a short story, and your boring friends.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Billboard For Time's Up on Sunset Boulevard on January 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
Billboard for Time’s Up on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.
No pitchforks here: Osita Nwanevu looks at the movement’s very measured response to the recent Aziz Ansari callout and concludes that commentators accusing #MeToo of going off the rails are battling straw women.

What it started: A year after the Women’s March, feminist activists are getting things done. Christina Cauterucci paints a portrait of tenacious momentum.

Check your assumptions: Facebook thinks we want to see less news and more of our friends and family. But what if our friends and family are bores—or boorish? April Glaser wonders if the company spared a thought for the annoyed.

A town’s hunger: As part of our new Future Tense Fiction series, Nebula Award winner Charlie Jane Anders wrote us a short story about a famine in a smart city that’s lost control of its supply lines.

For fun: Things Paul Thomas Anderson likes.

Rebecca

