The Angle: More Like a Loose Group Edition

Billboard for Time’s Up on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

No pitchforks here: Osita Nwanevu looks at the movement’s very measured response to the recent Aziz Ansari callout and concludes that commentators accusing #MeToo of going off the rails are battling straw women.

What it started: A year after the Women’s March, feminist activists are getting things done. Christina Cauterucci paints a portrait of tenacious momentum.

Check your assumptions: Facebook thinks we want to see less news and more of our friends and family. But what if our friends and family are bores—or boorish? April Glaser wonders if the company spared a thought for the annoyed.

A town’s hunger: As part of our new Future Tense Fiction series, Nebula Award winner Charlie Jane Anders wrote us a short story about a famine in a smart city that’s lost control of its supply lines.

For fun: Things Paul Thomas Anderson likes.

Chester Himes? Nice,

Rebecca

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus