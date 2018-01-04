Is Steve Bannon Getting Impeached at Breitbart?

Steve Bannon in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 23. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As you may have read, ex-White House adviser and current Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon appears to have savaged several Trump advisers in interviews with author Michael Wolff, speculating that special counsel Robert Mueller could build a legitimate case against Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Donald Trump Jr. for treason and money laundering. Trump’s other supporters on the paranoid far right aren’t pleased about the bad press this is creating for their nationalist president, and we learned Thursday afternoon in a statement and a Wall Street Journal story that Bannon may be losing both his financial patronage and his job. From the Washington Post’s report on the statement issued by right-wing megadonor, Breitbart investor, and longtime Bannon ally Rebekah Mercer:

Stephen K. Bannon’s main financial backer is formally cutting ties with the former Trump adviser. …”I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” Mercer said. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

The Post reported earlier Thursday that “Mercer … does not plan to financially support Bannon’s future projects.” The Journal, meanwhile, says that Mercer and her father Robert, along with “other Breitbart News Network LLC board members,” are considering canning him from his current job at the controversial website:

Staffers at Breitbart, which Mr. Bannon has called his “killing machine,” described a “chaotic” day at the company, with writers—many personally recruited by Mr. Bannon—wondering whether he would last the day.

We’ll see how this all ends up, but at the moment it looks like Trump’s unpopularity with the general public—and the expectation that Republicans are going to take a whupping at the polls this fall—has not yet diminished his standing with the more hardline elements of his party’s base. Or at least that’s the calculation the Mercers are making.

Today’s meter is down five points to acknowledge that the president still appears to command a powerful hold over people who wake up every day worried that someone is going to do sharia law to America’s precious daughters.