Marcus Mariota Transcends Teamwork, Throws Touchdown to Himself

Marcus Mariota making the mistake of trying to pass to someone other than himself. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans were having a rough Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card game. Unable to get their offense going and down 21-3, Tennessee crawled their way to the red zone in the third quarter, only to see a touchdown reversed after a false start. Desperate and facing a crucial third down, Mariota did the last thing Kansas City’s defense would expect: he scaled Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, achieved self-actualization, and threw the dang ball to himself.

Marcus Mariota completes a TD pass to himself pic.twitter.com/NlopMDviVm — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 6, 2018

Titans receivers hadn’t been providing him with much help on Saturday, so it makes sense that Mariota would take matters into his own hands. Like dining out or going to see a movie alone, connecting with yourself for a touchdown is a surprisingly rewarding activity.

Marcus Mariota is the first QB with a receiving touchdown in playoff history. — Zachary Kram (@zachkram) January 6, 2018

Teamwork is for the birds. The future is in masturbatory pursuits of accidental success.