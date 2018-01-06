 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Marcus Mariota Transcends Teamwork, Throws Touchdown to Himself

Jan 06, 2018, 7:10 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Outside linebacker Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs hits the arm of quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans as he throws a pass during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Marcus Mariota making the mistake of trying to pass to someone other than himself.
Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans were having a rough Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card game. Unable to get their offense going and down 21-3, Tennessee crawled their way to the red zone in the third quarter, only to see a touchdown reversed after a false start. Desperate and facing a crucial third down, Mariota did the last thing Kansas City’s defense would expect: he scaled Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, achieved self-actualization, and threw the dang ball to himself.

Titans receivers hadn’t been providing him with much help on Saturday, so it makes sense that Mariota would take matters into his own hands. Like dining out or going to see a movie alone, connecting with yourself for a touchdown is a surprisingly rewarding activity.

Teamwork is for the birds. The future is in masturbatory pursuits of accidental success.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

