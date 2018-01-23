 Skip to the content

VAST CLOUDS AND SWARMS OF EPHEMERAL SYLLABLES
The Angle: Nice Nods Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on Oscars surprises, treatment for postpartum depression, and Democratic reactions to the Senate deal.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_014 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
Who’s on the list: Recipients of this year’s Oscar nominations were surprisingly diverse…and then there’s Phantom Thread. Aisha Harris tallies up some winners, losers (sorry, Martin McDonagh), and other surprises.

Been down so long: Yascha Mounk thinks Democrats angry at the compromise their leaders in the Senate forged on Monday are just mad because they’re used to being mad. (“They crave the righteous anger that comes with losing,” he writes.) Osita Nwanevu isn’t so sure.

Wake up: We’re still talking like Republicans want to help Dreamers. Jamelle Bouie can’t see any evidence that this is the case.

No help here: Recently, a California mom with a 4-month-old went to her OB-GYN and asked for help with postpartum depression. The nurse called the police on her! Darby Saxbe, a psychologist who studies the transition to motherhood, suggests some ways we could do better in offering support to parents with PPD. (There are many.)

For fun: how to pronounce all the nominees’ names.

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

