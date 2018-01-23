The Angle: Nice Nods Edition

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Who’s on the list: Recipients of this year’s Oscar nominations were surprisingly diverse…and then there’s Phantom Thread. Aisha Harris tallies up some winners, losers (sorry, Martin McDonagh), and other surprises.

Been down so long: Yascha Mounk thinks Democrats angry at the compromise their leaders in the Senate forged on Monday are just mad because they’re used to being mad. (“They crave the righteous anger that comes with losing,” he writes.) Osita Nwanevu isn’t so sure.

Wake up: We’re still talking like Republicans want to help Dreamers. Jamelle Bouie can’t see any evidence that this is the case.

No help here: Recently, a California mom with a 4-month-old went to her OB-GYN and asked for help with postpartum depression. The nurse called the police on her! Darby Saxbe, a psychologist who studies the transition to motherhood, suggests some ways we could do better in offering support to parents with PPD. (There are many.)

For fun: how to pronounce all the nominees’ names.

Good clips in here,

Rebecca

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus