Woman Who Accused Roy Moore of Sexual Abuse When She Was 14 Sues Him for Defamation

Roy Moore’s campaign may be over, but the accusations of sexual misconduct unearthed during the campaign are persisting. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign may be over, but a civil defamation suit filed Thursday by one of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct indicates the accusations unearthed during the campaign are persisting. Leigh Corfman says she was 14-years old when, in 1979, she first met Moore, who was then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Moore proceeded to pursue a romantic relationship with the young girl, which then turned sexual, Corfman says. Corfman relayed her experiences with Moore to the Washington Post, which published her election-changing account that prompted more women to come forward.

Alone with Corfman, Moore chatted with her and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.

Moore, at first, denied Corfman’s account of sexual abuse. After appearing defensive initially, Moore went on the attack calling her allegations “politically motivated,” “completely false,” and “malicious.” Moore said he had never met Corfman, despite previously indicating he did, in fact, know her. As the controversy swirled, Moore went full Trump, denying and degrading his accusers.

“Mr. Moore sexually abused Ms. Corfman in 1979, when she was 14 years old and he was in his early 30s, and Mr. Moore’s denials of these facts are false and his characterizations of Ms. Corfman and her motivations are untrue,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Moore knew or should have known that Ms. Corfman’s account is truthful because he was the perpetrator in the events she described. At a minimum, Mr. Moore was reckless in making these statements.”

Corfman’s attorney said she is not seeking any monetary damages from Moore, other than recovering her legal costs. What Corfman does want is declaratory judgment of defamation, a public apology, and for the court to prohibit Moore and his campaign from continuing to attack her in public. Corfman’s suit points out Moore’s last ditch legal attempt to stop the certification of the election again cited her allegations as “false and malicious.”

Pursuing a defamation suit in civil court has increasingly been the legal strategy taken by women coming forward about instances of abuse that are outside the statute of limitations to prosecute the crime criminally. Both Bill Cosby and Donald Trump have been subjected to defamation suits after they denied allegations of sexual misconduct, sometimes going further and attacking the women making the accusations.