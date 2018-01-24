Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Has Been Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison.

Larry Nassar listens to impact statements during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan. Jeff Kowalksy/Getty Images

A judge sentenced Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of molesting scores of young female athletes for decades under the guise of medical treatment, to 40 to 175 years in prison on Wednesday.

“Your decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said in her sentencing. “It was my honor and privilege to sentence you, because, sir, you do not deserve to ever walk outside a prison ever again. I’ve just signed your death warrant.”

The ruling followed seven days of painful testimony by women and girls who were abused by Nassar. In the courtroom, the women described years of emotional and psychological trauma after the abuse, which occurred as early as 6 years old, at the hands of the disgraced doctor, whom the prosecutor called possibly “the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history.”

Some of the most prominent gymnasts in the U.S. have come forward to say they also were molested by Nassar, including Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, and Simone Biles.

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of of sexual assault in Michigan. In his plea deal, all victims were allowed to give victim impact statements before his sentencing. More than 150 victims and family members have come forward to do so.

Wednesday’s ruling also comes a day after the NCAA, the body that regulates college athletics, opened an investigation into the handling of Nassar’s accusations by Michigan State University, where he worked as a doctor for the the women’s gymnastics and crew programs for decades. Women who participated in these programs have accused Michigan State of protecting Nassar, and the former gymnastics coach, Kathie Klages, has been accused of covering up the allegations.

A lawsuit from Maroney has also accused USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympics Committee of turning a blind eye to Nassar’s crimes, and other women have made similar accusations. In the fallout over the accusations, Kellogg’s, Procter & Gamble, and most recently, AT&T, have dropped out as corporate sponsors of USA Gymnastics.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges. He has pleaded guilty to three separate charges of criminal sexual conduct in another county in Michigan and will be sentenced for those charges later. The judge from this week’s ruling has said the 54-year-old former doctor will never get out of prison.

