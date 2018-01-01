Kim Jong-un Strikes Surprisingly Conciliatory Tone but Warns of “Nuclear Button”

This picture from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken and released on January 1, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a New Year’s speech at an undisclosed location. -/Getty Images

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un seemed to start the year with a bit of diplomatic gamesmanship, extending an offer of better relations with South Korea while sounding a harsh note against the United States. In a move that seemed to be an effort to slightly open the notoriously closed off country to the world, Kim offered to discuss the possibility of talks with South Korea over sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics that will be held there next month. But at the same time he continued with his traditionally bellicose language toward Washington, warning that the United States was within the range of his country’s weapons and he has a “nuclear button” on his desk.

“I am willing to send a delegation and take necessary measures, and I believe that the authorities of the North and South can urgently meet to discuss the matter,” Kim said in his annual New Year’s Day speech. “We sincerely hope that the South will successfully host the Olympics.” Perhaps more significantly, Kim expressed a desire to “ease the acute military tensions between the North and the South.”

Even as he struck that conciliatory tone though, Kim made clear that shouldn’t be seen a sign he is willing to give up an inch on his country’s nuclear program that is a direct threat to the United States. “It’s not a mere threat but a reality that I have a nuclear button on the desk in my office,” he said. “All of the mainland United States is within the range of our nuclear strike.” He also went on to note that his ambitions for 2018 included a desire to “focus on mass-producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment” but was sure to note the “weapons will be used only if our society is threatened.”

South Korea’s government immediately welcomed Kim’s overture, saying it was open to the prospects of talk with its northern neighbor over an Olympic delegation. “We have always stated our willingness to talk with North Korea any time and anywhere if that would help restore inter-Korean relations and lead to peace on the Korean peninsula,” a spokesman for President Moon Jae-in’s administration said. “We hope the two Koreas will sit down and find a solution to lower tensions and establish peace on the Korean peninsula.”

Analysts immediately said that Kim’s words showed “he was looking for opportunities to weaken international resolve” to enforce harsh sanctions against the country while sowing “discord between the United States and South Korea,” notes the New York Times. The conciliatory tone of his traditional speech on the first day of the year is likely to push both South Korea and China to increase calls for dialogue as President Donald Trump continues to focus on sanctions.

Even as Kim struck a combative tone toward the United States, analysts said it was also notable that he “refrained from a personal attack on President Trump,” particularly considering the number of times the two leaders called each other names last year.