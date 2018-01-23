 Skip to the content

The Slatest

Two Killed and 17 Injured in a School Shooting in Kentucky

By

Marshall School shooting Palma Kentucky
Parents escort their teenagers out of Marshall North Middle School near Palma, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
AP Photo/Stephen Lance Dennee

Two students died and 17 others were wounded after a 15-year old student opened fire in a rural high school in Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning, Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, started firing a handgun in a common area at Marshall County High School where students gathered before classes began. A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were killed from the gunfire. In what NBC News described as a chaotic scene, hundreds of other students fled the school.

Of the 17 wounded, 14 were shot, according to CBS News. Five were flown to Nashville, around 120 miles away, for medical treatment, according to the Associated Press.

The governor said the suspect will be charged with murder and attempted murder, according to the AP.

It was the first fatal school shooting of the year and the second school shooting of the week. On Monday, a 16-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria of his school in the North Texas town of Italy. A 15-year-old classmate was shot and is still recovering. The suspect in that case has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the AP.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is an assistant Social Media editor.

