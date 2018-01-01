Iran Protests Show No Signs of Easing as Death Toll Rises to at Least 12

People protest in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. Reuters

Iran’s anti-establishment protests that began sweeping the country on Thursday had its deadliest night Sunday as 10 people were killed when “armed protesters” tried to overrun police stations and military bases, state television reported on Monday. That brought the number of people who have been killed in the demonstrations that are the biggest challenge to authority since 2009 to at least 12. The report about the clashes on Sunday didn’t come accompanied by any evidence to back up the claims and the numbers were impossible to confirm by independent media.

President Hassan Rouhani once again tried to ease tensions by defending the right of Iranians to protest as long as they aren’t violent. “Recent protests seem to be a threat, but they are actually an opportunity to see what the problem is,” Rouhani said on Monday. He also seemed to backtrack from claims by others in his administration who have been blaming foreign powers for the recent outbreak of protests, saying that wasn’t the full story. “All the protesters are not guided by foreign elements; a number of them are the people who came to the streets because of their (economic) problems.”

#IranianProtests are taking place in smaller towns and cities all over Iran.#IranUprising — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) January 1, 2018

Video on social media showed that protests continued across the country for a fifth night Monday and demonstrators often called for the ouster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Monday, a group of around 100 demonstrators close to Tehran were met by hundreds of police officers in riot gear. “Security forces, support us! Death to the dictator!” the mostly young demonstrators chanted.

#Update83- In #Tehran just now. Protesters are going to join each other in one place. (This one is in Azadi)



The group in Enqelab(revolution)square are confronted by the security forces and people are booing the security forces.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/YhiE0W4OoA — Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) December 31, 2017

As many as 400 people have reportedly been arrested since the protests began, 200 of them in Tehran on Saturday night. Meanwhile, authorities continue to sporadically block access to social media, particularly messaging app Telegram and Instagram, where many of the calls to protest appear to originate.

Anti-establishment protests in Iran appear to continue for a fifth night. Here is a video of a purported protest in Sanandaj. #Iranprotests https://t.co/XY7yErZMDg — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) January 1, 2018

It seems clear that Iranian leaders are trying to avoid a massive crackdown of the surprisingly large protests for now, worried that any huge repression could lead to a crisis similar to what took place in 2009. Reuters explains:

Iranian moderates are appealing for caution even though some hardliners are calling for an iron fist to crush one of the gravest threats to Iran’s clerical leaders, who came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Those divisions are making it hard for the authorities to defuse spontaneous demonstration, especially as there are no apparent protest leaders who can be identified and rounded up.

Trump took to Twitter again Monday morning to encourage the protesters and say that “Iran is failing at every level.” The commander in chief added that it was “TIME FOR CHANGE!” Rouhani harshly criticized Trump on Sunday, calling him an “enemy of the Iranian nation from the top of his head to his very toes.”

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018