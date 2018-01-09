In Symbolic Détente, North Korea Agrees to Send Delegation to Winter Olympics in South Korea

South Korea Unification Minister Cho Myung-Gyun (L) shakes hands with North Korean chief delegate Ri Son-Gwon (R) during their meeting at the border in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on January 9, 2018. KOREA POOL/Getty Images

North Korea agreed, on Tuesday, to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics hosted in South Korea next month, marking a dramatic and largely unexpected détente in relations between the two countries during their first high-level talks in two years. According to South Korean media, North Korean negotiators quickly accepted the offer for Pyongyang to send Olympic athletes, the first time the country has competed in the Winter Games in eight years. Along with athletes, South Korea Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said Tuesday the delegation from North Korea will also include officials, reporters, a cheering squad, a performance-art troupe, observers, and martial artists. So far, the members of pairs figure skating team are the only North Korean athletes to qualify for the Pyeongchang Games.

As the Games approached, there were concerns about North Korean interference in the hosting of the global event. Before South Korea hosted the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988, North Korea orchestrated a terrorist attack on a Korean Air plane killing 115 people in a move South Korea said was aimed at derailing the Olympics, which Pyongyang boycotted.

The sudden warming of relations comes after a series of provocative nuclear tests and tit-for-tat taunting with President Trump that has rattled nerves and raised the possibility of a conflict on the Korean peninsula. “While the focus of Tuesday’s talks was the Olympics, South Korean officials were also expected to explore whether North Korea is interested in talks with the United States to ease tensions over its nuclear arms programs,” the New York Times reports. “The talks at Panmunjom provide an opportunity to gauge whether North Korea is willing to moderate its behavior after a year of provocative nuclear and missile tests that have raised fears of all-out war on the Korean Peninsula.”