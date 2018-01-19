Today in Conservative Media: Who’s Afraid of a Government Shutdown?

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Pool/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

The government has been careening—in slow motion—toward a shutdown all week, and it’s looking increasingly likely Washington could go dark Friday night. With the latest Continuing Resolution passing the House Thursday night, all eyes are on the Senate and specifically Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Haley Byrd writes for the Weekly Standard. McConnell needs 60 votes to keep the government up and running, but he will “need help from Democrats to squeeze the bill through the chamber” and “finding those votes is proving to be an uphill climb.” How steep? “At least three Republican senators—Lindsey Graham, Mike Rounds, and Rand Paul—have come out against the House CR,” Byrd writes. “That tally could also include Mike Lee, who has consistently voted against short-term spending bills in the past. Making the math even more difficult, Senator John McCain won’t be able to add his vote to the bill, because he is in Arizona for ongoing cancer treatments.”

Who’s to blame? Or better question: who will be blamed if a deal can’t be worked out and the government goes dark? The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro has an idea who will take the hit, at least by the media. “The media are blaming Republicans. Because of course they are,” Shapiro writes. “When Republicans pass a continuing resolution Obama refuses to sign, and the government shuts down, that’s Republicans’ fault. When they try to pass a continuing resolution and Democrats prevent that passage, that’s Republicans’ fault.”

In other news

Following another surprising pickup by Democrats in a Wisconsin special election Tuesday night, David Byler of Weekly Standard takes a deep dive into the evolving midterm electoral math. The takeaway? “As goes Trump, so goes the GOP.” In 2017, that wasn’t a good thing. The problem for a Trump-dependent GOP, Byler writes, is that last year voters simply didn’t like the policies the White House pushed, and they didn’t really like Trump either. “Put simply, the president’s main public-policy initiatives haven’t been very popular—which helps explain why Trump’s overall approval rating is as low as it is,” he continues. “Large segments of the American public think the chief executive has issues with competence and empathy.”

Trump’s approval rating typically is reflected in the rise or fall of the generic Republican share of the congressional vote. That makes Democrats the odds-on favorite to win back the House. The dynamics of the Senate map make it a more daunting task for Democrats despite the national mood. “To take back the Senate, Democrats basically have to pitch a perfect game,” Byler writes. That is, Democrats will need to successfully defend seats in red states West Virginia, North Dakota, Montana, Indiana, and Missouri, while picking up two Republican seats with Arizona and Nevada being the most likely targets. At the state level, expect Democratic gains as well. “The president’s party has lost governorships in almost 80 percent of the midterm elections since World War II. Republican incumbents, moreover, are term-limited in key states like Maine, New Mexico, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada, and Florida,” Byler writes. “But blue gains might not all be in the usual places.”

Wesley Smith explains for National Review how religious voters can justify their support for President Trump—“ an act of self defense.” The Trump administration’s creation of a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) helped validate evangelicals faith in the president. The new initiative aimed at helping protect medical professionals from being compelled to perform procedures that violate their religious beliefs, despite the president’s shortcomings, “prov[es] that at least as far as the free exercise of religion goes, his administration is a friend to people of faith,” Smith writes. “[It] communicates a strong message to medical employers that they will could face the wrath of government if they try and coerce their religious employees to act in contravention of their faith.”

“We now live in a society in which people of good will possess radically divergent moral beliefs, including about the morality of services or procedures in the medical context,” Smith concludes. “If we are going to keep from bursting apart, we will need comity and tolerance.

The new HHS office is a positive step toward that end.”

The day after President Trump tweeted out The Highly Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards, John Nolte at Breitbart came up with the outlet’s very own “Fake News Awards.”

Some of the categories (and winners):

News Anchor Who Ran Fastest to His Mommy Crying — CNN’s Don Lemon Dumbest News Anchor — CNN’s Chris Cuomo Most Pathetic News Outlet — Politico

You get the idea.

Breitbart and the Daily Wire both picked up on a new U2 music video for the Irish band’s new single “Get Out of Your Own Way.” The stop-motion animation video features Trump in the White House and a KKK rally outside. “According to the Israeli graffiti collective Broken Fingaz Crew, who directed the video, the imagery pokes at the worldwide rise of fascism, which apparently includes the election of President Trump,” the Daily Wire notes.

The Daily Wire also covered the reboot of the ’90s TV show Party of Five about five orphaned siblings forced to live together after their parents die in a car accident. The new version, the Daily Wire explains, will be recast with a “leftist-inspired new twist: five Latino children uniting after their parents are deported to Mexico.”

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus