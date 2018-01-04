Iran’s Protests have Shocked the World. Will They Do More Than That?

Smoke and fire are seen during a protest in Alborz Province, Iran, in this still image taken from video on Sunday. IRINN/ReutersTV via Reuters

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Ali Jafari, has confidently stated that Iran’s anti-government protests are done after a week in which they spread to dozens of cities around the country and at least 21 people were killed. “With the help of God, their defeat is definite,” he told the state news agency.

This is almost certainly an exaggeration, but it’s not clear by how much. New protests are being reported in fewer cities—it was up to 73 by Wednesday, according to one count—but as the AP notes, this could either mean that “protests are subsiding or that the authorities’ blocking of social media apps has managed to stop protesters from offering new images of rallies.”

Regardless, one place where unrest has clearly not broken out is the capital, Tehran. With the exception of those at Tehran University, protests have been small and have not gained much traction in Tehran, in striking contrast to 2009, when millions people demonstrated following that year’s disputed presidential election. To some extent, this week’s protests, motivated in large part by economic conditions, seem to be directed against the wealth concentrated in the capital. The urban middle class seems to be mostly sitting this one out.

This is probably good news for the Iranian government. Mass protests that successfully overthrow governments tend to be concentrated in capital cities—Tunis, Cairo, Kiev—which is one reason, political scientist Jeremy Wallace has argued, why authoritarian governments tend to lavish attention on those cities. As is the case in those places, so much of Iran’s population, economic activity, and media is concentrated in Tehran that it’s hard to see a mass movement succeeding without it. Protracted unrest or violence—the Syria scenario—is another story, though that also seems very unlikely for the moment.

Of course, this is assuming that overthrowing the regime is even the goal of the protests. According to most accounts, the initial demonstrations in the city of Mashhad were initially supported by conservative opponents of President Hassan Rouhani, but as they spread throughout the country, they quickly took on a wider significance. Some analysts see the past week’s events as part of a power struggle between Iran’s ruling factions.

It’s also not clear what impact outside pressure will have. Not surprisingly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump have voiced support for the protesters, while European governments—which have been more eager to engage economically with Iran—have been more muted. Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Iranian protesters will see “great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” which could be an indication that he’s planning to reimpose sanctions at the next nuclear deal certification deadline on Jan. 12, or could be an indication of absolutely nothing. Meanwhile, there’s a debate among pundits over whether the U.S. should strongly back the protests or whether that would be massively counterproductive. For now, it doesn’t seem like U.S. statements are much of a factor either way. The Iranian government has accused the U.S. of inciting the demonstrations, but it would no doubt have said so regardless.

The past week’s events have definitely taken most observers by surprise and shown that Iran’s ruling power structure isn’t as solid as it sometimes appears from the outside, but any hopes that the country is going to be radically transformed in the coming days seem very premature.