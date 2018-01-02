Hoda Kotb Replacing Matt Lauer as Co-Host of Today

NBC News has announced that Hoda Kotb will permanently replace Matt Lauer as co-host of Today, alongside Savannah Guthrie.
Kotb, who will continue to co-host the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford, had been filling in for Lauer during the first two hours of the program. Lauer was fired from the show in November after an employee accused him of sexual misconduct, in what would become the first of several disturbing allegations against him. Kotb appeared with Guthrie when the latter announced Lauer’s departure.
The pair will be the first all-female anchor team in Today’s history, according to the show. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said on the show Tuesday morning.
“There’s so much of this that was unexpected,” Guthrie said in an interview with People magazine. “We’re grateful to NBC for not having some old fashioned notion about what should be.”
