The State of the Union Was Grim, Bloody, and Terrifying

Melania Trump arrives to attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Wait, what? Did the President ask Congress to end the rule of law last night? Yascha Mounk couldn’t believe what he heard.

Absentee mom: When the president got to the “hero cop” part of his SOTU address, he didn’t say very much about the addicted mother who gave up her baby, and he certainly didn’t name her. Christina Cauterucci found this deeply disturbing.

Token victims: In the fearmongering “MS-13” portion of his SOTU, President Trump used a group of families of color—all of whom had lost relatives to gang violence—as cover for his own racism, Jamelle Bouie argues.

Uh-oh: When a president like Trump starts talking about human rights, you can be sure justification for military interventions is on the way, Josh Keating writes. (Meanwhile, Fred Kaplan notes that Trump didn’t make many explicit statements that would alter his foreign policy objectives.)

Carry on: Nothing Trump said about upcoming legislation will change anything that’s happening in Congress right now, Jim Newell opines.

Aiming for who: Joe Kennedy III’s response to the State of the Union, delivered in front of a car in the process of being repaired (?), was probably fine for “rank-and-file Democrats, while too insubstantial for those whose enthusiasm for Democrats might be activated by an actual policy agenda,” Osita Nwanevu writes.

A masculine style: Ben Mathis-Lilley notes that the SOTU offered a record-setting level of grotesquerie and an intent focus on manly deeds, because now we are all warriors listening to a Viking leader describe a raid, apparently.

Enjoy a blood-free day,

Rebecca

