Shutdown Update: Could a Deal Be in the Works?

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer. Pool/Getty Images

When we left the Capitol on Thursday night, Senate Democrats (and a few Republicans) seemed intent on blocking the House’s short-term bill to keep the government open, and Senate Republican leaders seemed perfectly pleased to let them. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in particular, appeared delighted to skewer Trump-state Senate Democrats for shutting down the government over “illegal immigration.” House Republicans, after muscling through their bill Thursday night, planned to fly out of town following their Friday morning vote series and force Democrats to squirm before the impending “#SchumerShutdown.” Everyone was locked in. It was a rarity in shutdown politics, with each side believing it had a compelling case to make to the public.

By around noon, though, the air had shifted. Though a shutdown is still a very likely possibility, there was a noticeable softening of tensions between the two sides.

House Republicans did vote to adjourn Friday morning, but they were advised not to leave town. The first whip’s advisory sent Friday said that the morning vote series would be “the last votes expected in the House for the day and week.” A later update asked members to keep their schedules “flexible.” Following the morning votes, an additional alert suggested the “possible resumption of legislative business.” So much for flying out of town and jamming Senate Democrats.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, too, was notably less rigid on Friday when asked about contingency plans. On Thursday, he had suggested that the House bill was the bill, and said “no” when asked about alternatives. When I asked him Friday morning if there was any backup plan, he said, “Well, we’re going to have the vote, put everybody on the record [on the House bill], demonstrate what their priorities truly are.” But then there could be an alternative? “We’re still talking,” he said. In other words: They can get Senate Democrats on-the-record opposing a bill that extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years, bank that for campaign ads, and then perhaps move forward with a plan to keep the government open.

Just after noon, we also learned that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is heading to the White House to meet with President Trump—one on one. If there’s no Tom Cotton or Stephen Miller in the room, then Schumer could get Trump to agree to just about anything.* And Republicans know it. (Update, Jan. 19, 2018, at 2:44 p.m.: Much to Republicans’ relief, neither Schumer nor his spokesperson had any deal to announce when they returned from the White House. “Discussions will continue,” however.)

What gives? A couple of theories.

The first is that Senate Republicans’ case for a “Democratic shutdown over illegal immigration” looks much worse if the cloture vote can’t even get a majority. It takes 60 votes to break a filibuster, so if the “yes” vote total landed somewhere between 50 and 60, Republicans would have a stronger case for blaming Democratic opposition. If the bill can’t muster a majority, then it was never going to pass the Senate anyway, even if Democrats hadn’t filibustered. The Senate would have to turn to something else.

And though polling is early and highly malleable, the Washington Post and ABC News released a survey Friday that showed a plurality of the public would blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown, not Democrats.

Congress has a matter of hours to figure this out before funding expires. It suddenly seems as if all parties might at least be interested in doing that.

*Correction, Jan. 19, 2018: This post originally misspelled Stephen Miller’s first name. It also misidentified Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus