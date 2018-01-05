Slate Intercepted the White House’s Gorilla Channel Footage

On Thursday the Twitter satirist @pixelatedboat posted a very funny pretend excerpt from Michael Wolff’s explosive new Trump book, Fire and Fury:
As you can perhaps tell from the “the gorilla channel thing is a joke” screen name, many people who should probably know better circulated the excerpt under the impression that it was real.
Here’s the thing, though: While Mr. or Ms. Boat’s excerpt was a fake, the gorilla channel itself is real, and we’ve even been able to obtain several scattered, intercepted transmissions of it—which you can watch above—using technologically advanced NSA advancements.
Amazing! It’s really real! The gorilla channel is real.
[Editor’s note: The gorilla channel isn’t real.]
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus