Slate Intercepted the White House’s Gorilla Channel Footage

By
Jan 05, 2018, 3:38 PM

On Thursday the Twitter satirist @pixelatedboat posted a very funny pretend excerpt from Michael Wolff’s explosive new Trump book, Fire and Fury:

As you can perhaps tell from the “the gorilla channel thing is a joke” screen name, many people who should probably know better circulated the excerpt under the impression that it was real.

Here’s the thing, though: While Mr. or Ms. Boat’s excerpt was a fake, the gorilla channel itself is real, and we’ve even been able to obtain several scattered, intercepted transmissions of it—which you can watch above—using technologically advanced NSA advancements.

Amazing! It’s really real! The gorilla channel is real.

[Editor’s note: The gorilla channel isn’t real.]

