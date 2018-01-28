 Skip to the content

* Let’s [Inaudible]!
The Slatest

GOP Senator Graham Warns Trump’s Presidency Will End if He Fires Robert Mueller

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress in the Roosevelt Room of the White House December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump said the group would discuss tax reform and trade policies during the meeting.
Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress in the Roosevelt Room of the White House December 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t mince words on Sunday, affirming that Donald Trump’s presidency would “end” if he fires special counsel Robert Mueller. Graham issued the stark warning on the same day as he and fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins advocated for legislation that would prevent a president from firing a special counsel.

“I’m sure that there will be an investigation around whether or not President Trump did try to fire Mr. Mueller. We know that he didn’t fire Mr. Mueller,” Graham said. “We know that if he tried to, it would be the end of his presidency.”

In another portion of the interview with ABC’s This Week, Graham recalled that he presented a proposal months ago that would make it much more difficult for a president to fire a special counsel.  “I have got legislation protecting Mr. Mueller. And I’ll be glad to pass it tomorrow,” Graham said.

Collins also happened to be a lot more open to the idea of supporting legislation that would protect Mueller and others in his position, although she also emphasized she has faith in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “It probably wouldn’t hurt for us to pass one of those bills,” Collins said on CNN’s State of the Union. “There are some constitutional issues with those bills, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to put that extra safeguard in place given the latest stories, but again, I have faith in the deputy attorney general.”

Other Republicans are not as eager for the added safeguards. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, said there was no need for the additional measures and praised the way the White House has managed the probe. “I don’t think there’s a need for legislation right now to protect Mueller,” McCarthy said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

The Mantra-Rock Dance, in This Week’s Open Thread

Sam Adams

Did U2’s The Edge Wear Two Different MLK Jr. T-Shirts to the Grammys?

Marissa Martinelli

Every Single Phrase DJ Khaled Shouted During His Big Grammys Debut

Matthew Dessem

Watch Cher, Snoop Dogg, and a Former Presidential Candidate Audition for the Audiobook of Fire and Fury

Sam Adams

Kesha’s Cathartic #MeToo Performance of “Praying” Brought the Grammys to Tears

Rachel Withers

The Grammys Tried to Introduce “Subway Carpool Karaoke,” and New Yorkers’ Reactions Were All Too Real

Most Engaging

Why Did Don McGahn Save Bob Mueller’s Job and Why Did We Learn About It Now?

Jeremy Stahl

The Obstruction Case Is Getting Solid

William Saletan

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Conspiracy

Ryan Goodman

This many people exposing themselves to perjury over Russia can’t be a coincidence.

Warriors Derangement Syndrome

Jack Hamilton

The NBA is on the verge of a collective nervous breakdown.