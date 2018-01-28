GOP Senator Graham Warns Trump’s Presidency Will End if He Fires Robert Mueller

Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress in the Roosevelt Room of the White House December 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t mince words on Sunday, affirming that Donald Trump’s presidency would “end” if he fires special counsel Robert Mueller. Graham issued the stark warning on the same day as he and fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins advocated for legislation that would prevent a president from firing a special counsel.

“I’m sure that there will be an investigation around whether or not President Trump did try to fire Mr. Mueller. We know that he didn’t fire Mr. Mueller,” Graham said. “We know that if he tried to, it would be the end of his presidency.”

In another portion of the interview with ABC’s This Week, Graham recalled that he presented a proposal months ago that would make it much more difficult for a president to fire a special counsel. “I have got legislation protecting Mr. Mueller. And I’ll be glad to pass it tomorrow,” Graham said.

Collins also happened to be a lot more open to the idea of supporting legislation that would protect Mueller and others in his position, although she also emphasized she has faith in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “It probably wouldn’t hurt for us to pass one of those bills,” Collins said on CNN’s State of the Union. “There are some constitutional issues with those bills, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to put that extra safeguard in place given the latest stories, but again, I have faith in the deputy attorney general.”

Other Republicans are not as eager for the added safeguards. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, said there was no need for the additional measures and praised the way the White House has managed the probe. “I don’t think there’s a need for legislation right now to protect Mueller,” McCarthy said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

