Residents living along some stretches of the Pacific Coast of Alaska and Washington fled to higher ground after a powerful undersea earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning in the early hours of Tuesday. The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the warning Tuesday morning.

The earthquake, deemed a magnitude-7.9 quake by the U.S. Geological Survey, struck not long after midnight, roughly 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska. The police department there reported around 2:30 local time that water was receding from the harbor, a possible warning sign of a coming tsunami.

The major tsunami did not come. Instead, small tsunami waves of less than a foot were recorded in various seaside towns in Alaska, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Coastal areas south of Alaska also prepared for the possibility of a tsunami. The city of San Francisco advised those living within three blocks of the Pacific Coast or five blocks of the San Francisco Bay to prepare to evacuate.

According to the USGS, large quakes like the one that occurred overnight are common in the region where the Pacific and North American plates meet. Eleven other earthquakes of magnitude-7 or higher have occurred in the surrounding 600 miles in the past century. One of these, a magnitude-9.2 quake in 1964, was the second-largest earthquake ever recorded.

