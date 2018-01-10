Former Idaho Lawmaker Dies From Suicide After Facing a Sexual Abuse Investigation

Brandon Hixon © 2018 Idaho State Legislature

A former Idaho lawmaker who was facing an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse has died by suicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandon Hixon resigned from his position as a Republican state representative in October after the criminal investigation was revealed. No details were released about the investigation other than that it was related to possible sexual abuse, according to the Associated Press.

Hixon had also been the focus of a 2014 investigation after accusations of inappropriate touching. According to the Idaho Statesman, the victim—possibly a child—could not provide enough information for charges to be brought, but it was noted at the time the case could be reopened if there were further developments. He denied the accusations at the time.

Hixon, 36, was arrested twice after his resignation, both times for drunken driving, according to the AP. He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest in December.

Hixon’s is the second death from suicide in recent weeks involving a lawmaker facing allegations of sexual misconduct. In December, a Kentucky lawmaker, state Rep. Dan Johnson, died by suicide after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an article alleging he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the church where he was a pastor.