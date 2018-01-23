 Skip to the content

* 10,000 Spoons
The Slatest

FBI Director Reportedly Threatened to Resign Amid White House Pressure to Fire Embattled Deputy From Comey Era

By

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in at FBI headquaters September 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in at FBI headquaters September 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s well-known President Trump wants Deputy Director Andrew McCabe gone, so he instructed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to have McCabe’s boss, FBI Director Christopher Wray, fire the holdover from the James Comey era, but Wray, who has been on the job since taking over for Comey in August, pushed back hard, threatening to resign if McCabe was removed, Axios reported Monday. Sessions had already urged Wray to fire the core senior leadership at the bureau shortly after the former assistant attorney general under George W. Bush was confirmed.

Trump has relentlessly gone after McCabe in public; the New York Times reported the 49-year-old career civil servant planned to retire in 2018 when he becomes eligible for his pension.

“Sessions told White House Counsel Don McGahn about how upset Wray was about the pressure on him to fire McCabe, and McGahn told Sessions this issue wasn’t worth losing the FBI Director over,” a source familiar with the situation told Axios.

Elliot Hannon

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Michigan Man Arrested for Calling in Death Threats to CNN Over “Fake News”

Matthew Dessem

Neil Diamond, Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Retires From Touring

Elliot Hannon

FBI Director Reportedly Threatened to Resign Amid White House Pressure to Fire Embattled Deputy From Comey Era

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Schumer Totally Caved on the Shutdown. Just Ask Other Democrats.

Inkoo Kang

Facebook Watch, Which Is Supposed to Take On Netflix, Isn’t Very Watchable Yet

Osita Nwanevu

The Democrats Are Losers

Most Engaging

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Daniel Politi

White House Releases Hilarious Photos to Show Trump Is “Working” During Shutdown

Daniel Politi

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Daniel Politi

Why Democrats Caved

Jim Newell

It’s what you do when you’ve lost.