FBI Director Reportedly Threatened to Resign Amid White House Pressure to Fire Embattled Deputy From Comey Era

It’s well-known President Trump wants Deputy Director Andrew McCabe gone, so he instructed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to have McCabe’s boss, FBI Director Christopher Wray, fire the holdover from the James Comey era, but Wray, who has been on the job since taking over for Comey in August, pushed back hard, threatening to resign if McCabe was removed, Axios reported Monday. Sessions had already urged Wray to fire the core senior leadership at the bureau shortly after the former assistant attorney general under George W. Bush was confirmed.
Trump has relentlessly gone after McCabe in public; the New York Times reported the 49-year-old career civil servant planned to retire in 2018 when he becomes eligible for his pension.
“Sessions told White House Counsel Don McGahn about how upset Wray was about the pressure on him to fire McCabe, and McGahn told Sessions this issue wasn’t worth losing the FBI Director over,” a source familiar with the situation told Axios.