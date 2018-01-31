FBI Issues Statement Denouncing House Republican Russia Memo That Trump Has Promised to Release

FBI director Christopher Wray at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 28, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the biggest stories in D.C. right now is a memo that Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has written which is said to accuse the FBI and Justice Department of relying improperly on the (partially) Hillary Clinton-funded “Steele dossier” while conducting the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. It’s up to the Trump administration to decide whether the memo gets released publicly, and Trump was overheard at Tuesday night’s State of the Union telling a Republican congressman that he was “100 percent” committed to doing so.

Now, Devin Nunes is, to put it bluntly, basically a White House stooge—and one that has already gotten caught fudging and lying about Russia-related intelligence in a way that supported a White House talking point. So there is plenty of reason to believe that his memo is unreliable—and, in what has to be an event with little precedent, the FBI just said as much in a statement:

FBI takes aim at the secret memo drafted by GOP staff of Rep. Nunes... FBI statement: pic.twitter.com/RrNLnvEThE — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) January 31, 2018

That would be the same FBI which is led by Christopher Wray—a recent Trump appointee who was once named to a position in the Justice Department by George W. Bush and who has donated extensively to Republican candidates. In other words, it’s going to be hard to spin the FBI’s position on this one as the work of deep state Hillary Clinton loyalists who are trying to destroy the administration. But hey, that doesn’t mean they can’t give it a try!