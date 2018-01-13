False Emergency Alert of Incoming Ballistic Missile Attack Rattles Hawaii

A morning view of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday. Eugene Tanner/Getty Images

Mobile phones in Hawaii received a harrowing alert Saturday morning: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” The warning also appears to have been broadcast on television. The alerts sparked panic and caused a few harrowing minutes as people didn’t know whether to believe the stark warning. Emergency officials corrected the error about 20 minutes after the initial alert went out, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

TV with the alert pic.twitter.com/VCZAtvyuzQ — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

It wasn’t just civilians who didn’t know what was going on.

Andrew Flowers shared a screencap on Twitter of a text message he received from his father, an Army major stationed in Hawaii, who said they didn’t know whether the warning was real. “I called your mom and told her I love her and we waited to see what is true or not,” he wrote.

My dad, an Army major stationed in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/r7VqQFyT0x — Andrew Flowers (@andrewflowers) January 13, 2018

A few minutes after the initial alert went out, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted that it was all a false alarm.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT INADVERENTLY. I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAWAII OFFICIALS AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO THREAT. pic.twitter.com/hwRGct2aTa — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 13, 2018

That was confirmed by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency that tweeted: “NO missile threat to Hawaii.” A spokesman for the U.S.

military’s Pacific command also said it “detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii.”

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Even though the initial message warned that “THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” it turns out the whole thing may have actually been a drill gone wrong. “We’re in a process of sending another message to cancel the initial message. It was part of a drill that was going on,” a spokesperson for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told BuzzFeed News. It isn’t quite clear what caused the false alarm.

On Oahu with the family for vacation. All our phones just got pinged with an alert for a Ballistic Missile incoming to Hawaii. Finished with "This is not a drill". The resort is in shambles. — Ted Davis (@TedDavisFAP) January 13, 2018

The initial alert went out at around 8:07 a.m., the state then sent an email alerting about the mistake at 8:25 a.m. but didn’t send out a cellphone correction until around 38 minutes after the initial alert, according to the timeline by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.