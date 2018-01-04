This East Coast Snowstorm Is So Crazy and Dangerous Steve Bannon Just Tried to Get It to Run for Congress

Current conditions along the coast in Lynn, Massachusetts. Brian Snyder/Reuters

But seriously, the snowstorm on the East Coast is pretty bad:

• Wind gusts along coastlines could reach as high as 80 miles per hour, per CNN. A two-to-three-foot “storm surge” is flooding areas of coastal Massachusetts at the same time as heavy snow is coming down. Look at the streets of Boston:

• JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York City are closed.

• More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina have lost power, local authorities say.

• Even South Carolina got six inches of snow.

• Schools are basically closed from Virginia up into Maine.

High winds and snow are expected to keep up in parts of the Northeast until later tonight with accumulations up to a foot, at which point the region will be hit with a cold snap that will bring temperatures near zero.

Stay safe out there!