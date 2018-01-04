 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

This East Coast Snowstorm Is So Crazy and Dangerous Steve Bannon Just Tried to Get It to Run for Congress

By
Jan 04, 2018, 1:54 PM
A car drives through a flooded street during a snowstorm in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Current conditions along the coast in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Hahaha. We like to have some fun here, at Steve Bannon’s expense. But seriously, the snowstorm on the East Coast is pretty bad:

• Wind gusts along coastlines could reach as high as 80 miles per hour, per CNN. A two-to-three-foot “storm surge” is flooding areas of coastal Massachusetts at the same time as heavy snow is coming down. Look at the streets of Boston:

• JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York City are closed.

• More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina have lost power, local authorities say.

• Even South Carolina got six inches of snow.

• Schools are basically closed from Virginia up into Maine.

High winds and snow are expected to keep up in parts of the Northeast until later tonight with accumulations up to a foot, at which point the region will be hit with a cold snap that will bring temperatures near zero.

But anyway, do you know why Steve Bannon really wants this storm to run for Congress? Because it’s creating whiteout conditions! LOL.

Steve Bannon looks like a tow truck driver whose offers to let customers ride in the cab with him are so unnerving that most of them end up deciding to take their chances in the snow drifts.

Stay safe out there!

