Eagles Complete Immaculate Kneeception

The Eagles’ best pass of the first half came off an opponent’s knee. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Football is a meticulously scripted sport. Teams employ armies of specialists and coaches who work all week to ensure that, come game time, nothing unexpected occurs. They watch hours of film, study tendencies, and obsess over personnel because they can’t afford to be taken by surprise. Despite their tireless efforts, odd things can happen. For example, the dang ball could hit a guy right in the knee.

Trailing 10-6 to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional playoff game, Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves stumbling down the field with the first half winding to a close. Up until that point, Foles’ passes looked intoxicated and no one in green could get a firm grip on the ball. But then that odd thing happened.

A surefire Foles interception bounced off the knee of Falcons safety Keanu Neal and into the hands of Torrey Smith. As a result, Philadelphia was able to kick a 52-yard field goal and snatch 3 more points before halftime.

Much to the Falcons’ dismay, no one had predicted the effective quarterback play of Keanu Neal’s knee.