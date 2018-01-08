Donald Trump Tweets About His “Enormously Consensual Presidency”

Twitter user @realDonaldTrump. Twitter user @realDonaldTrump.

President of the United States and very stable genius Donald J. Trump was up to his old tricks on Sunday night, as yet another attempt to earn the world’s respect went horribly, hilariously astray. The president, who has been accused of nonconsensual sexual misconduct by more than twenty women, was apparently trying to quote from Michael Goodwin’s delusional New York Post column from Saturday (“We’re Still Better Off With Trump Than Clinton”) when his reach exceeded his grasp, spelling and vocabulary-wise:

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that...there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Goodwin actually wrote “his is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency”—one of the few things we agree on—but for whatever reason, Trump’s mind seems to be circling the concept of “consent” lately. Things didn’t get better with his follow-up tweet, which, for some reason, included Goodwin’s email address.

....failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary.” Thank you Michael Goodwin! (Please read entire column) mgoodwin@nypost.com — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

It’s possible that Trump meant to include the URL of Goodwin’s tongue-bath of an article instead of his email address. If this wasn’t a screw-up, though, let’s hope our “enormously consensual president” asked permission. Otherwise, Goodwin might be getting a lot of email he never consented to.

Update, Jan. 7, 2018: Donald Trump promptly deleted these tweets, replacing them with nonconsensual, email-address-free versions. But here are screenshots of the originals:

The tweets! Twitter user @realDonaldTrump