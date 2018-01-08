Donald Trump Tweets About His “Enormously Consensual Presidency”

President of the United States and very stable genius Donald J. Trump was up to his old tricks on Sunday night, as yet another attempt to earn the world’s respect went horribly, hilariously astray. The president, who has been accused of nonconsensual sexual misconduct by more than twenty women, was apparently trying to quote from Michael Goodwin’s delusional New York Post column from Saturday (“We’re Still Better Off With Trump Than Clinton”) when his reach exceeded his grasp, spelling and vocabulary-wise:
Goodwin actually wrote “his is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency”—one of the few things we agree on—but for whatever reason, Trump’s mind seems to be circling the concept of “consent” lately. Things didn’t get better with his follow-up tweet, which, for some reason, included Goodwin’s email address.
It’s possible that Trump meant to include the URL of Goodwin’s tongue-bath of an article instead of his email address. If this wasn’t a screw-up, though, let’s hope our “enormously consensual president” asked permission. Otherwise, Goodwin might be getting a lot of email he never consented to.
Update, Jan. 7, 2018: Donald Trump promptly deleted these tweets, replacing them with nonconsensual, email-address-free versions. But here are screenshots of the originals:
