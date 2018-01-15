 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Dolores O’Riordan, Lead Singer of the Cranberries, Dies at Age 46

Jan 15, 2018, 1:42 PM
Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan of the Irish band The Cranberries performs on July 07, 2016.
Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan of the Irish band The Cranberries performs on July 07, 2016.
GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

The lead singer of the Irish 90s alternative rock band the Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, has died, the singer’s publicist announced Monday. O’Riordan “died suddenly” at the age of 46 while in London for a recording session, the publicist said. The singer had been facing health issues, which forced the band to cut short its European and American tour last year shortly after it began in May 2017. At the time, the BBC reports, “the official Cranberries website cited ‘medical reasons associated with a back problem’ preventing singer Dolores O’Riordan’s from performing.”

Less than a month ago, the Cranberries lead singer wrote a message to fans on the band’s Facebook page saying she was feeling good.

From Rolling Stone:

As lead singer of the Cranberries, O’Riordan fronted what Rolling Stone said in 1995 was “Ireland’s biggest musical export since U2.” The alternative rock quartet released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? – which spawned the singles “Dreams” and “Linger” – in early 1993. After initially failing to make an impact upon release, “Linger” entered heavy rotation on MTV in late 1993, eventually climbing to Number Eight on the Billboard Hot 100. “Dreams” was similarly successful upon re-release.

The Cranberries quickly followed up the multi-platinum success of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? with 1994’s No Need to Argue, another worldwide bestseller that boasted the hit lead single “Zombie,” a political rocker about a young child killed in a terrorist attack.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement from O’Riordan’s publicist said.

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City. Follow him on Twitter.

