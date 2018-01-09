Devastating Mudslides Sweep Through California Towns and in an Instant Kill At Least 13

Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed in a rain-driven mudslide in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, January 9, 2018. ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Mudslides and flooding struck Santa Barbara County in Southern California Tuesday, killing at least 13 people in Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles. Heavy rains following recent, severe forest fires that left the nearby hills dry and barren set the stage for flash flooding in the early morning hours Tuesday, sweeping up debris, including homes and buildings, and sending them hurtling through neighborhoods. At least 25 people were injured by the flash flooding, some 50 people were rescued, and thousands more were evacuated, but there are still many missing and the death toll is expected to rise.

Boulders block a road after a mudslide in #Montecito, California, in this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Several storm-related deaths reported. Details: https://t.co/lumvWV0bJZ | #CAWX pic.twitter.com/cqX2WBYOLc — Weather Network US (@TheWeatherNetUS) January 9, 2018

“The only words I can really think of to describe what it looked [like] was it looked like a World War I battlefield,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “It was literally a carpet of mud and debris everywhere.”

Search dogs look for flood and mudslide victims among damaged homes in Montecito, California - (via Santa Barbara County Fire) https://t.co/Qu7vQcNvuH pic.twitter.com/83EBKApLjW — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2018

“In just a matter of minutes, pounding rain overwhelmed the south-facing slopes above Montecito and flooded a creek that leads to the ocean, sending mud and massive boulders rolling into residential neighborhoods,” a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman told the Los Angeles Times. “The deaths came after a heavy band of rain struck around 2:30 a.m., causing ‘waist-high’ mudflows.”

WATCH: Exclusive: 14-year-old girl pulled from rubble of mudslide in California: "I thought I was dead there for a minute." https://t.co/Qu7vQcNvuH pic.twitter.com/QNMFRtBbab — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2018

“This whole mountain has been burned, and anytime water hits it’s not shedding into any bushes because they’re all burned. Any water that hits the surface is coming at us and causing debris and mud to flow. It’s probably going to happen again and again,” a Santa Barbara County fire official told the Washington Post. “This is just the first storm. It’s probably going to happen again and again.”’

At least 13 people were killed after a powerful rain storm triggered a mudslide in Southern California https://t.co/DdPASveB04 pic.twitter.com/THoB01mYkt — dwnews (@dwnews) January 10, 2018