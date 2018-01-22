Progressives Split on Whether Democrats Made a Savvy Deal or Are Craven, Spineless Failures

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Capitol on Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A decisive majority of Senate Democrats agreed Monday to end the partial government shutdown that had entered its third day. The deal they voted through funds government operations for three weeks but also funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which was in danger of running out of money altogether, for six years. The Dems also say that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to bring DACA legislation to the floor for debate and voting no later than Feb. 8.

Was this a clever way of ending a shutdown they would have been blamed for while securing children’s health coverage and bringing DACA—a subject on which Democrats have public support when it’s polled in isolation—one step closer to a vote? Or was it an absurdly early capitulation in which the party betrayed its moral obligation to Dreamers in return for nothing more than a flimsy agreement with an unreliable partner so not to look as if they were hurting the military? Progressives online, even some with similar ideological priors who generally tend to agree with each other, are truly split.

Team This Is Bad:

Millions of people flooded the streets of every major American city to stand up to Trump this weekend.



Your constituents want you to fight. How can you possibly not understand that? — Leah Clean DREAM Now Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) January 22, 2018

(Greenberg works for the grassroots activism group Indivisible; here is some context on the weekend’s women’s marches.)

Find someone who loves you as much as Congressional Democrats love alienating their base — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 22, 2018

(Aronoff writes for the leftist investigative sites In These Times and The Intercept.)

(Beutler works with a number of Obama alums at Crooked Media.)

Again, at some point this brave, tenacious Democratic Party of ours is going to have to negotiate a complete transformation of our economy if civilization is to have a chance of making it through climate change in one piece...prospects are not good, folks! — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) January 22, 2018

(Osita writes for, uh, Slate.)

Team No, It’s Fine:

So as I understand it, Dems gave Trump 3 weeks in return for promise of a vote on DACA; also got 6 years of CHIP funding. I understand the concerns of immigration activists, but this doesn't sound like a surrender, unless I'm missing something — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 22, 2018

(Paul Krugman is Paul Krugman.)

A lot of people are gonna say Dems caved, but the truth is Republicans didn't get much here either.



House and Senate both pass their DACA bills. Senate votes on House bill and shows it can't pass.



At that point, a shutdown fight is over House giving Senate DACA bill a vote. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 22, 2018

(To be clear, Fuller—a left-leaning congressional reporter at HuffPost—is predicting that McConnell will in fact call up a bipartisan DACA bill, and that it will pass.)

I'm confused.



Dems get CHIP renewal and the promise of a DACA vote in return for a 3-week CR.



If the vote doesn't happen, or Paul Ryan refuses to play ball, they can shut down the gov. again.



Why is this a bad deal? Seems close to a clean CHIP vote. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) January 22, 2018

(Also a Slate writer. Sorry.)

1) I'm not sure this shutdown vote has the stakes that many on the left think it does. Not clear to me that prolonging this shutdown would give Democrats more leverage than pitching a shutdown fight three weeks from now, when they can hold up McConnell's broken promise. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) January 22, 2018

(Levitz is an avowed advocate of Sanders/Warren–style progressivism at New York magazine.)

Yes, this was a good deal cut by Schumer. 6 years of children's health care in return for 3 weeks of gov't funding. https://t.co/fwg0q4zGs9 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 22, 2018

(Stoller is a leftist economics writer who’s been very critical of the Obama administration.)

Team It’s Neither:

My Shutdown Hot Take is that a shutdown that happened over a weekend, had few tangible effects on the public and didn't hand either side an inarguable victory does not seem...super likely to move the needle much. But we'll see! — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) January 22, 2018

(Edwards-Levy is a polling expert for HuffPost.)

In summary, the deal is either a clever way to protect children or augurs the heat death of the Earth—and we’re going to do this all again in three weeks. Politics!

