 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

Benghazi Enthusiast and Onetime Suspected Arsonist Darrell Issa Retires, Possibly Opening Seat for Dems

By
Jan 10, 2018, 2:02 PM
California Rep. Darrell Issa at a hearing on Capitol Hill in 2014.
California Rep. Darrell Issa on Capitol Hill in 2014.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa is retiring:

The retirement of a Republican incumbent in a blue-state district that Hillary Clinton won by seven points in 2016 seems like good news for Democrats, although there’s an argument to be made that Issa’s traditionally conservative San Diego/Orange County district may be inclined to elect a Republican if the party can rustle up someone who isn’t associated with Trumpism. (Issa himself has long been a promoter of dubious conspiracy theories on subjects ranging from climate change to Benghazi, so there would be some Frankenstein-killing-his-creator irony in the GOP losing his seat over Trump.)

As a 2011 New Yorker story described in detail, Issa is also quite the character. He made a fortune in the car alarm business and, in his younger days, was indicted for grand theft auto and accused by a disgruntled business partner of having burned down a factory for insurance money. (The auto theft charges were dismissed and he was never criminally charged with arson.) It is Issa’s actual voice that instructs would be-thieves to “PLEASE STEP AWAY FROM THE CAR” when the Viper car-alarm system is triggered.

Here’s a heck of a passage from that New Yorker profile:

Issa allegedly used an unusual method to fire Jack Frantz, an employee. Frantz told the Los Angeles Times that Issa came into his office, placed a box on the table, and opened it to reveal a gun. Issa told the paper, “Shots were never fired. If I asked Jack to leave, then I think I had every right to ask Jack to leave… . I don’t recall [having a gun]. I really don’t. I don’t think I ever pulled a gun on anyone in my life.”

Look, he doesn’t think he ever pulled a gun on anyone. Can he say that for sure? No, but who can, really?

Godspeed, Darrell Issa.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Joe Arpaio Appears to Be Running for Senate Based Solely on His Expertise in Birth Certificate Forgeries

Kristen Miglore

A Genius New Salad Craze, Shepherded by Smitten Kitchen

Elliot Hannon

Trump Now Says It’s “Unlikely” He’d Sit for Interview with Mueller

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Build the Wall or Bust

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Donald Trump Has Offended South Carolina

Dahlia Lithwick

Ohio’s Legal Justification for Its Massive Voter Purge Is Complete Gobbledygook

Most Engaging

People Are Completely Missing the Point of Oprah’s Amazing Golden Globes Speech

Dahlia Lithwick

Why Do Republicans Keep Defending Donald Trump?

Jamelle Bouie

“I Have Wondered if Black People Even Have Souls”

Mark Joseph Stern

These shockingly racist juror statements don’t matter to the Supreme Court’s conservatives.

Why That Winona Ryder Shampoo Commercial Stirred Up Such a Frenzy

Heather Schwedel