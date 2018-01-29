Cleveland Dropping ‘Chief Wahoo’ Logo on Grounds That It’s a Racist Caricature of an Indian Named ‘Wahoo’

The Cleveland Indians’ “Chief Wahoo” logo. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The enlightened social mores of the mid-to-late 20th century have arrived with a vengeance in Cleveland, the New York Times reports:

The Cleveland Indians will stop using the Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms beginning in 2019, according to Major League Baseball, which said the popular symbol was no longer appropriate for use on the field.

Images resembling the modern “Chief Wahoo” icon pictured above have been used officially by the team since 1948—and, per this magazine investigation, were used in the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper as early as 1932.

There’s good news for Wahoo enthusiasts who aren’t ready to let go, though:

Consumers will still be able to purchase items with the logo on them at the team’s souvenir shops in the stadium and at retail outlets in the northern Ohio market.

Also, that 2019 above isn’t a misprint: The logo will be getting a yearlong retirement tour this season.

“Chief Wahoo.” Yikes. Was “Chief Wampum Peace Pipe” already taken?