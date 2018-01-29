 Skip to the content

* Pure hyperbolic mania at all times
The Slatest

Cleveland Dropping ‘Chief Wahoo’ Logo on Grounds That It’s a Racist Caricature of an Indian Named ‘Wahoo’

By

The Cleveland Indians' "Chief Wahoo" logo.
The Cleveland Indians’ “Chief Wahoo” logo.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The enlightened social mores of the mid-to-late 20th century have arrived with a vengeance in Cleveland, the New York Times reports:

The Cleveland Indians will stop using the Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms beginning in 2019, according to Major League Baseball, which said the popular symbol was no longer appropriate for use on the field.

Images resembling the modern “Chief Wahoo” icon pictured above have been used officially by the team since 1948—and, per this magazine investigation, were used in the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper as early as 1932.

There’s good news for Wahoo enthusiasts who aren’t ready to let go, though:

Consumers will still be able to purchase items with the logo on them at the team’s souvenir shops in the stadium and at retail outlets in the northern Ohio market.

Also, that 2019 above isn’t a misprint: The logo will be getting a yearlong retirement tour this season.

“Chief Wahoo.” Yikes. Was “Chief Wampum Peace Pipe” already taken?

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Cleveland Dropping ‘Chief Wahoo’ Logo on Grounds That It’s a Racist Caricature of an Indian Named ‘Wahoo’

Marissa Martinelli

Kate Winslet Says She Has ‘Bitter Regrets’ About Working With Certain Directors, But Doesn’t Name Names

Dahlia Lithwick

After Judge Kozinski, Reporting Abuse in the Judiciary Is Still a Kafka-Esque Nightmare

Heather Schwedel

When Someone Posts a Beyoncé GIF and Says “Mood,” What Is Their Mood, Really?

Molly Olmstead

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Stepping Down Immediately

Rachel Withers

Alec Baldwin Says Dylan Farrow Is Using Tears to “Shame” People Into Believing Her

Most Engaging

The Obstruction Case Is Getting Solid

William Saletan

The Trump Team’s Lies About Russia Are Looking More and More Like an Orchestrated Conspiracy

Ryan Goodman

The Grammys Once Again Took the Sharpest Voices for Granted

Carl Wilson

Why should artists like Kendrick Lamar even continue to show up?

Warriors Derangement Syndrome

Jack Hamilton

The NBA is on the verge of a collective nervous breakdown.