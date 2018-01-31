 Skip to the content

CDC Director Resigns After Report of Tobacco Stock Purchases Made While Leading Agency

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (L) talks to Brenda Fitzgerald (R), then the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, during a news conference at the Capitol building on February 11, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal speaks with Brenda Fitzgerald, then the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health in February, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brenda Fitzgerald, resigned Wednesday morning following a Politico report that found she had bought shares in a tobacco company while leading the agency.

“Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director,” the statement from the Department of Health and Human Services announcing her resignation read. “Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period.”

Fitzgerald, Politico reported Tuesday, bought shares in a tobacco company while acting as the top public health official in the Trump administration. One month into her leadership of the agency, Brenda Fitzgerald made purchases of between $1,000 and $15,000 of Japan Tobacco, which sells four tobacco brands in the U.S., according to Politico.

As part of its mission to improve public health, the CDC is tasked with reducing tobacco usage. Fitzgerald also made the issue a priority in her career before taking on the position, despite previously owning stock in five other companies.

The tobacco stock was one of roughly a dozen new investments Fitzgerald made after starting the position, according to Politico. These included stock in the pharmaceutical companies Merck & Co. and Bayer and health insurance company Humana. Of these newly purchased stocks, her agency considered almost all of them conflicts of interest under an ethics agreement she signed two months after taking office.

More than four months after becoming the CDC director, Fitzgerald sold her new shares.

But documents Politico obtained found she also came under congressional scrutiny because of the slow rate at which she was divesting from older holdings—an issue that officials warned could lead to possible conflicts of interest and that has prevented her from testifying before congress.

A Health and Human Services spokesman told Politico that the stocks were handled by her financial manager, but it’s unclear whether she personally approved them.

