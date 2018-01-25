Sen. Bernie Sanders asks questions at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Thursday, Politico reported that Bernie Sanders gathered advisers over the weekend to begin discussions about mounting a 2020 presidential campaign. The Vermont senator has not said whether he plans to run, but he has conspicuously refused to rule it out.

Sanders has performed quite well in both recent primary and general election polling, although those numbers mean little this far in advance of the race. Still, it’s reasonable to assume that Sanders would be a real contender, given his strong performance against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and his continued popularity and influence within the party. An online “Medicare for All” town hall hosted by Sanders drew more than 1 million viewers this week, compelling evidence that he still has considerable pull.

There’s a pair of potential challenges to his candidacy, though, that Sanders backers should keep in mind. The first is that there seems to be a yearning within the Democratic electorate for new leadership—enough that polls suggest there remains real interest in, for instance, an Oprah candidacy. (Oprah said in comments reported Thursday that she doesn’t “have the DNA” for such a run.) That longing for a fresh face seems likely to grow with more distance from 2016, which might mean dampened enthusiasm for not only Sanders, but also Joe Biden, who is also considering joining the race. It might be hard for Sanders, as rumpled, unconventional, and progressive as he is, to appeal to voters interested in the party’s aesthetic and demographic rejuvenation. He will be 79 in November 2020 and would be the oldest president at election in history by almost a decade were he to successfully succeed the current record-holder, Donald Trump. He will also stick out, perhaps negatively, in a field likely to be heavily populated by women and people of color.

The second potential challenge is that the field will also likely be dominated by candidates who have hastily pinched parts of his 2016 platform to appeal to the significantly more progressive electorate his candidacy revealed. Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris have all signed on to his Medicare for All bill. Initiatives like free college and a $15 minimum wage are now mainstream. It’s plausible that by the time 2020 rolls around, the party’s top-tier candidates may be running campaigns that resemble Sanders’ enough that he could have a hard time differentiating himself. On the other hand, it’s doubtful that voters truly invested in, say, Medicare for All would trust and back a Cory Booker over him. It’s also possible that Sanders will push the bounds of the party again, and commit himself to a set of policies that have been the subject of more and more conversation among progressives, like universal basic income or a job guarantee.

Whatever happens, the mere prospect of a Sanders run could pull many of his potential opponents further left. That’s good news for his supporters, even if he doesn’t jump in himself.

