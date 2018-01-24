The Angle: Enemy’s Enemy Edition

Protesters and counterprotesters mingle outside the building where Ben Shapiro is speaking on Sept. 27 in Salt Lake City. George Frey/Getty Images

Strange bedfellow: Seth Stevenson assesses the work of conservative journalist Ben Shapiro, wondering whether liberals should give this man—who sometimes sounds reasonable, and always appears to be the lesser of many evils—a pass.

Read history: Isaac Chotiner asks Katha Pollitt to explain the recent rhetorical grenades some younger feminists have aimed at the “second wave.” The writer proclaims herself, frankly, “a little bewildered.”

Not shining: Even if solar-panel manufacturers in the United States get a bump from the new tariff Trump announced on Monday, the losses solar panel installers will sustain will more than offset those gains. Neel V. Patel tallies up the grim prospects.

R.I.P.: Ursula K. Le Guin, who died on Tuesday, faced three obstacles to mainstream literary success. Laura Miller tots them up: genre, gender, and geography. For Le Guin, Jacob Brogan writes, the future was something unknowable and strange—much like the present. And Isaac Butler recommends places to start if you’re totally new to her oeuvre.

For fun: Tiffany Haddish on Drunk History.

