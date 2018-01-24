 Skip to the content

* Hot goss with zero provocation
The Angle

The Angle: Enemy’s Enemy Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Ursula K. Le Guin, the solar panel tariff, and Ben Shapiro.

By

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 27: Protesters and counter protesters mingle outside the building where right wing writer and commentator Ben Shapiro is speaking on September 27, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Campus authorities have increased security ahead of the appearance by Shapiro, a former editor-at-large for Breitbart News. Around 500 people marched across campus, chanting and giving speeches. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Protesters and counterprotesters mingle outside the building where Ben Shapiro is speaking on Sept. 27 in Salt Lake City.
George Frey/Getty Images

Strange bedfellow: Seth Stevenson assesses the work of conservative journalist Ben Shapiro, wondering whether liberals should give this man—who sometimes sounds reasonable, and always appears to be the lesser of many evils—a pass.

Read history: Isaac Chotiner asks Katha Pollitt to explain the recent rhetorical grenades some younger feminists have aimed at the “second wave.” The writer proclaims herself, frankly, “a little bewildered.”

Not shining: Even if solar-panel manufacturers in the United States get a bump from the new tariff Trump announced on Monday, the losses solar panel installers will sustain will more than offset those gains. Neel V. Patel tallies up the grim prospects.

R.I.P.: Ursula K. Le Guin, who died on Tuesday, faced three obstacles to mainstream literary success. Laura Miller tots them up: genre, gender, and geography. For Le Guin, Jacob Brogan writes, the future was something unknowable and strange—much like the present. And Isaac Butler recommends places to start if you’re totally new to her oeuvre.

For fun: Tiffany Haddish on Drunk History.

A true hero,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

