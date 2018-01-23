I Asked Women at the Women’s March About Aziz Ansari

 Skip to the content

How Women at the 2018 Women’s March Debated Aziz Ansari and Consent

The allegations against Aziz Ansari have proved to be a critical flashpoint in our reckoning with sexual violence, even among vocal #MeToo supporters. The story divided women on how we talk about consent, and it’s sparked nuanced (and less nuanced) conversations about what we should classify as a “bad date,” sexual assault, abusive power dynamics, and more.

Curious about the spectrum of these views, I asked women at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City for their thoughts on how the story has affected the #MeToo movement, if at all. Unsurprisingly, as seen in the video above, there were many opinions.

Shirley Chan

Shirley Chan is a Slate assistant video producer.

