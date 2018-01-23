I Asked Women at the Women’s March About Aziz Ansari

The allegations against Aziz Ansari have proved to be a critical flashpoint in our reckoning with sexual violence, even among vocal #MeToo supporters. The story divided women on how we talk about consent, and it’s sparked nuanced (and less nuanced) conversations about what we should classify as a “bad date,” sexual assault, abusive power dynamics, and more.

Curious about the spectrum of these views, I asked women at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City for their thoughts on how the story has affected the #MeToo movement, if at all. Unsurprisingly, as seen in the video above, there were many opinions.

