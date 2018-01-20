Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Author Michael Wolff steps on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 16, 2018. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

No one can say Michael Wolff doesn’t know how to sell books. The author of the book that everyone has been talking about for weeks dropped a bombshell Friday night in an interview with Bill Maher that took social media by storm and suddenly made people curious to read Fire and Fury all over again.

During the interview with the host of Real Time, Wolff pretty clearly insinuated that Trump is having an extramarital affair at the White House, although he also emphasized he didn’t have the ultimate proof necessary to include the bombshell in the book.

The revelation came when Maher asked Wolff if there was anything in the book that he wishes people would ask him about. “There is, but I can’t tell you what it is,” Wolff said. “Well, fuck you, Mike,” Maher responded. Wolff then went on to say he was “absolutely sure” of the information but it was so “incendiary” and he didn’t have the “ultimate” proof. “I didn’t have the blue dress,” he added, in a clear reference to Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. Maher got excited: “It’s somebody he’s fucking now?” Wolff said “yes” but didn’t elaborate. He did make it clear though there are hints in his book. “You just have to read between the lines,” he said. “Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say bingo.”

At this point it's mere speculation, but Michael Wolff has said that a paragraph toward the back of FIRE AND FURY reveals who Trump's current mistress is (an affair that opens the president up to blackmail) and many online are insisting that THIS is the paragraph Wolff refers to: pic.twitter.com/qVRiPjZ5yX — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 20, 2018

Wolff did give one hint, saying that the suggestion about the affair was near the end of his book. That sent many on social media scrambling. Several pointed to a particular paragraph on page 343 of the book that seems to suggest the woman in question is Nikki Haley:

“By October, however, many of the president’s staff took particular notice of one of the few remaining Trump opportunists: Nikki Haley, the UN ambassador. Haley – ‘as ambitious as Lucifer,’ in the characterization of one member of the senior staff – had concluded that Trump’s tenure would last, at best, a single term, and that she, with the requisite submission, could be his heir apparent.”

Not everyone agrees with that speculation though with others pointing to another part of the book that makes it sound like maybe Trump was having an affair with aide Hope Hicks.

Whatever the case may be, Wolff sure got a lot of people to rush to their copies of his book late Friday night.