2018 Leans Into Metaphors, Trump Tower Briefly Catches Fire

Trump Tower Briefly Catches Fire, Injuring None Seriously but Delighting Many on the Internet

By
Jan 08, 2018, 8:58 AM
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Trump Tower stands in lower Manhattan after it re-opened following the departure of US President Donald Trump on August 16, 2017 in New York City. President Trump arrived at his residency at the tower on Monday evening, his first trip back to Trump Tower since the inauguration. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Twitter Monday morning, people began sharing images of smoke billowing from Trump Tower in Manhattan. According to the Washington Post, the Fire Department responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. about a fire on the roof of the building, and there were no reports of major injuries or evacuations.

NBC News reported that it was a small electrical fire and that it was under control. A fire official told reporters that the fire caused no damage inside the building and that there were two minor injuries, according to ABC News.

Looks like 2018 isn’t going to be short on painfully obvious metaphors.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

