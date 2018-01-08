2018 Leans Into Metaphors, Trump Tower Briefly Catches Fire

On Twitter Monday morning, people began sharing images of smoke billowing from Trump Tower in Manhattan. According to the Washington Post, the Fire Department responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. about a fire on the roof of the building, and there were no reports of major injuries or evacuations.
NBC News reported that it was a small electrical fire and that it was under control. A fire official told reporters that the fire caused no damage inside the building and that there were two minor injuries, according to ABC News.
Looks like 2018 isn’t going to be short on painfully obvious metaphors.
