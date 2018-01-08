2018 Leans Into Metaphors, Trump Tower Briefly Catches Fire

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Twitter Monday morning, people began sharing images of smoke billowing from Trump Tower in Manhattan. According to the Washington Post, the Fire Department responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. about a fire on the roof of the building, and there were no reports of major injuries or evacuations.

WATCH: Firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City https://t.co/LnII0XquRZ pic.twitter.com/yyJLEPC50K — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 8, 2018

There is a small fire in an electrical box at Trump Tower. No injuries but some smoke pic.twitter.com/l7mvR3WfB2 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 8, 2018

JUST IN: @FDNY responding to small fire at Trump Tower on 5th Avenue caused by an electrical box, fire officials say. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qLZFSiVhW0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

NBC News reported that it was a small electrical fire and that it was under control. A fire official told reporters that the fire caused no damage inside the building and that there were two minor injuries, according to ABC News.

Looks like 2018 isn’t going to be short on painfully obvious metaphors.