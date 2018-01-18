The Angle: No Clothes Edition

Workers surround signature glass spheres under construction at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16 in Seattle. David Ryder/Getty Images

Capital project: Amazon released its “short” list of candidate cities for a second headquarters on Thursday, and while some of us (me) are pulling hard for Columbus, Jonathan Fischer has a very good argument for the inevitability of Washington, D.C. (The existence of Bezos’ extremely fancy new house is pretty convincing.)

Blahhhhh: Reading about Stormy Daniels’ disappointing liaison with the future commander-in-chief, Katy Waldman is reminded of nothing so much as the very disappointing Trump presidency. Here, after all the bluster, is a man on a bed, watching TV.

Not the worst: The most horrifying Trump judicial nominees have stepped aside. But Dahlia Lithwick is much more afraid of the many (so many!) less laughable conservative judges who’ve already been confirmed.

Imagining it all: The Finnish Baby Box–or a knockoff aimed at upper-class parents who fetishize Scandinavian child-rearing—came to Seth Stevenson just in time to help him picture becoming a dad.

For fun: We’ll miss you, the Awl and the Hairpin.

Were we ever so young,

Rebecca

