* SOME WITHER WHILE OTHERS FLOURISH
The Angle

The Angle: No Clothes Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Amazon in D.C., the Trump judges, and the Stormy Daniels affair.

By

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 16: Workers surround the signature glass spheres under construction at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Amazon announced that it will buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. for over $13 billion dollars. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Workers surround signature glass spheres under construction at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16 in Seattle.
David Ryder/Getty Images

Capital project: Amazon released its “short” list of candidate cities for a second headquarters on Thursday, and while some of us (me) are pulling hard for Columbus, Jonathan Fischer has a very good argument for the inevitability of Washington, D.C. (The existence of Bezos’ extremely fancy new house is pretty convincing.)

Blahhhhh: Reading about Stormy Daniels’ disappointing liaison with the future commander-in-chief, Katy Waldman is reminded of nothing so much as the very disappointing Trump presidency. Here, after all the bluster, is a man on a bed, watching TV.

Not the worst: The most horrifying Trump judicial nominees have stepped aside. But Dahlia Lithwick is much more afraid of the many (so many!) less laughable conservative judges who’ve already been confirmed.

Imagining it all: The Finnish Baby Box–or a knockoff aimed at upper-class parents who fetishize Scandinavian child-rearing—came to Seth Stevenson just in time to help him picture becoming a dad.

For fun: We’ll miss you, the Awl and the Hairpin.

Were we ever so young,

Rebecca

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

